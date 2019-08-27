× Get a look at 3D printing at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’ve heard the stories about the stuff made on 3D printers. Now, you can see how they work.

Spore Huntsville will be at the Downtown Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on Saturday, September 7, and they’re bringing a few of their printers along.

The demonstration begins at 10 a.m., and Spore said they’ll walk through the basics of 3D printing, like where to find models, local makerspaces where the models can be printed, and how to prepare models for printing.

Afterward, they’ll stick around for questions and print some goodies for you to take home.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Visit www.SporeHSV.org for more information.