Get a look at 3D printing at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

Posted 11:28 am, August 27, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’ve heard the stories about the stuff made on 3D printers. Now, you can see how they work.

Spore Huntsville will be at the Downtown Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on Saturday, September 7, and they’re bringing a few of their printers along.

The demonstration begins at 10 a.m., and Spore said they’ll walk through the basics of 3D printing, like where to find models, local makerspaces where the models can be printed, and how to prepare models for printing.

Afterward, they’ll stick around for questions and print some goodies for you to take home.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Visit www.SporeHSV.org for more information.

Google Map for coordinates 34.722809 by -86.589670.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.