Fish kill investigation underway in Jackson County

STEVENSON, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources confirms it is investigating a fish kill reported in Crow Creek in Jackson County.

The agency said a fishery biologist and a Tennessee Valley Authority biologist were out in the area Monday. Officials said the biologists were surveying the area to determine the extent of where they fish were dying.

The agency is still trying to understand the number and species of fish impacted. Biologists are also working to understand the cause of the fish kill.

Officials told WHNT News 19 it is possible that fish died due to low oxygen levels that tend to occur in the summer when algae dies off from high temperatures. However, officials haven’t determined the cause yet.

WHNT News 19 has learned the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is involved in the investigation. A spokesperson for ADEM says a Decatur field office representative is responding Tuesday to take dissolved oxygen and water samples.

The TVA said it found out about the fish kill on Monday. The utility told WHNT News 19 the fish kill has nothing to do with TVA operations. A spokesperson said TVA is supporting the Alabama agencies that are investigating the incident by providing an airboat and airboat operator.

