Decatur Police arrest purse thief

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested a man wanted for stealing a purse from a car.

Officers responded to a call of breaking and entering on August 19 in the 1800-block of 5th Avenue.

Authorities said the victim stated she walked outside and discovered somebody had stolen her purse out of her car.

Officers arrested Gary Peoples on August 23.

He was charged with unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.