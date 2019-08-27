× Athens Main Street honored with 5 Awards of Excellence at Alabama conference

ATHENS, Ala. – A non-profit in Athens just claimed five Awards of Excellence.

Athens Main Street, directed by Tere Richardson, won five different awards at the 6th annual awards banquet during the Alabama Downtown Laboratory conference on August 22nd.

“The success of downtowns hinges on cooperation and planning between individuals, merchants, developers, employers and our public institutions. In Athens, we have just such a cooperative group working toward a common goal of sustaining a strong, beautiful downtown. It is with great pride that we celebrate these significant successes over the past year,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.

During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in Athens in the previous year.

The organization achieved the ‘Excellence in Planning and Public Space’ award and the ‘Excellence in Placemaking’ award.

Athens Main also claimed the ‘Excellence in Building Design’ award and the ‘Excellence in Public/Private Partnerships’ awards.

Lastly, Athens Main Street recognized a community figure who has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization program in the last year. Blake Williams, a Limestone County resident and student, won the Community Award: Main Street Hero.

“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers. Projects recognized with an Award of Excellence are truly charting new territory in downtown revitalization in Alabama. The effort and leadership it takes to move these projects from concept through completion is tremendous and we are thrilled to acknowledge such achievements,” said Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer.

Athens Main Street has been promoting the history of downtown Athens for years.