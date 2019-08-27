ATF National Response Team is ready for recertification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The ATF National Response Team prides itself on quality service to the American people.

That's why annual recertification training is required of all members.

WHNT News 19 Photojournalist Jeremy Jackson was at Redstone Arsenal to see the training firsthand.

"These folks need to be ready to assume their mission once they get the call. What's great is we have such a depth of experience and background that, much like the military, when the mission comes up the mission is front and center," said NRT Supervisory Special Agent Dixon Robin. "All of our team members are Hazmat technicians. They're certified to operate in hazardous environments and to use safety procedures to mitigate exposure to themselves or others and to make sure they come home safe and sound and that we can complete our investigation in a way that nobody gets hurt."

The National Response Team recently became the first U.S. federal agency to be accredited through the American National Standards Institute national accreditation board.