Zaxby's opens new location in Arab

ARAB, Ala. – It seems the chicken dance has paid off, Arab is getting a Zaxby’s!

August 26th marks the day to start getting in line for some fresh Chicken Fingerz or a plate of ‘Wingz and Thingz’. Zaxby’s is opening on Monday at 1300 N.Brindlee Mountain Parkway, this new location will have all the fan favorites including chicken fingers, appetizers, wings, and salads.

The first 100 guests at the Arab opening will receive Zaxby’s ‘Deck of 52 Dealz’ which includes discounts to many menu favorites. The restaurant officially opens at 10:30 a.m. with the Arab Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The new Zaxby’s features enough indoor seating for 70 guests and two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant is also equipped with LED eco-friendly lighting.

This restaurant will provide about 50 jobs in the Arab community.

Zaxby’s has 89 restaurants in Alabama and more than 900 locations across 17 states.

