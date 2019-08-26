Trooper Willis Moore honored by authorities in ceremony in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama State Troopers retired a fallen trooper on Monday morning.

Trooper Willis Moore was killed in the line of duty in a car crash responding to a call in Madison County in 1996.

This month would have been Moore's 25th year with the department meaning he would've been eligible to retire. Moore's family, fellow troopers, and academy classmates gathered in Huntsville to celebrate his life but to also start a new tradition of retiring fallen troopers.

ALEA spokesperson, Trooper Curtis Summerville, said he knew Moore well and also responded to the fatal crash in 1996.

"Willis Moore actually is a trailblazer. This is something that maybe somehow will be recognized in his name, in terms of us doing this. It's a sad occasion but certainly we're here to represent a person who was really dear to us," Summerville said.

Trooper Moore's father accepted a plaque and watch in his honor. Representatives from ALEA, HEMSI, and the Madison County Commission all spoke highly of working with Moore over the years.

ALEA said Moore's death was not in vain, and he will live through the agency forever.