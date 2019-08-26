Toyota Alabama donates equipment to Drake State to further workforce education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Drake State's advanced manufacturing program is getting a big boost from Toyota Alabama that's worth about $200,000.

Toyota Alabama donated two Corolla's and twelve engines to help train and develop the local workforce.

The cars and engines were used for onsite training for Toyota team members. Now they'll be used for hands-on learning for students at Drake State.

Drake State President Patricia Sims said, "We are in the business of preparing workers for our workforce and these donations, which allow our students to train on the latest equipment, can ensure that we can meet all the workforce needs in our area."

Toyota Alabama and Drake State said it is a win-win for business and education. They hope other companies will get involved with local schools and start a partnership to build for the future.