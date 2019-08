Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Mark your calendar! The third annual Church Street Family Wine Run is Sunday, September 8.

The festivities start at 3 p.m. at 201 Jefferson Street in downtown Huntsville. There will be food trucks, inflatables and fun for the whole family.

The 5k race begins at 5 p.m. The event benefits the New Hope Children's Clinic.

Registration ends September 7. Click here to sign up.