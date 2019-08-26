Soggy Start To the Week – Active Tropical Atlantic

It was an active weekend especially in the Shoals. Some parts of Lauderdale and Colbert Counties received up to 9″ of rain on Sunday. Numerous reports of flooding occurred including Deshler’s football field. It’s still raining, but things are calmer early Monday. More rain is in the forecast today. You can track the rain with our Interactive Radar and Live Alert 19!

We definitely got some help with rain over the weekend. We need some more as much of northeast Alabama has drought conditions. We received a little more than 0.10″ over the weekend in Huntsville officially with several spots getting more than that. We are still behind with a total just over 2″ for the month. We have two more days of rain before we dry it out late week.

In the tropics, we have two systems to watch. The first one isn’t far from the United States, but poses no threat to land. We could have “Erin” later Monday. That system moves northeast away from the southeast. Rip currents are the only threat along the east coast with that one.

Dorian is a different story. This system is better organized Monday morning and could become a hurricane. Dorian passes the Lesser Antilles Tuesday and then gets close to Puerto Rico Wednesday. The question will be how close it gets to Hispaniola later this week. That will make all the difference in if survives or breaks apart by the weekend. That island is very mountainous and it’s known to tear apart tropical systems. We’ll see if it gets close to the Bahamas by the weekend.

There is a lot going this week with rain, the tropics, and football. Stay tuned for the latest updates throughout this week!

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion