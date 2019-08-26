Several injured in wreck blocking Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several people were hurt in a wreck involving a Huntsville city bus and a dump truck Monday afternoon on Jordan Lane.

The wreck involving four vehicles total, happened at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Rutledge Drive around 2:20 p.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said seven people were reported injured, all from the bus. Emergency crews transported one person in life-threatening condition, two people in critical condition, and four with minor injuries.

HAZMAT crews were called to the scene for a diesel fuel spill.

Northbound lanes of Jordan north of Rutledge were shut down.