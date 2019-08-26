× New partnership hopes to revitalize south Huntsville with Façade Improvement Grants

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – A new partnership will benefit business owners in south Huntsville.

The South Huntsville Main Business Association has announced a new major revitalization project in partnership with Redstone Federal Credit Union.

They have introduced the South Huntsville Main Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) program which will promote the improvement of commercial and multi-use properties in the South Huntsville Main district by helping property owners upgrade, rehabilitate, and preserve the facades of eligible structures in the South Huntsville Main district.

It aims to make revitalization efforts affordable by providing matching grant funds up to $5,000 to those business applicants who qualify.

“One of the things that Main Street strives to do is increase tourism, and obviously with Ditto Landing and all the exciting things going on down there and the other amenities we have in South Huntsville that will certainly help drive that,” said Executive Director Bekah Schmidt.

Applications for the grant must be completed by October 15. Find out more about the grant and apply here: