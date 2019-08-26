Limestone County Schools has new attendance policy procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Limestone County Schools are fighting an issue that schools all across Alabama are dealing with: chronic absenteeism.

The Limestone County Board of Education has built in some new procedures to their attendance policy, all with the goal of encouraging students to be in school.

The new policy partially says that students who are absent for more than five days per semester will not be allowed to participate in field trips.

"This is not to prevent students from attending field trips," said curriculum and instruction director Brad Lewis. "This is to prevent abuse of the attendance policy when we have students that miss 15 or 20 days and then expect to go on a field trip."

The field trip policy is used at the discretion of the principal.

Students also have the option of making up to three absent days per semester as E-learning days. This is when they're engaged with online materials while they are away from the building.

Administrators say if a child is sick, they should stay home.