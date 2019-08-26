Huntsville Hospital footbridge damaged by truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A truck collided with the Gallatin Street pedestrian bridge that connects the Huntsville Hospital main campus to Blackwell Medical Tower Monday afternoon.

People inside the hospital said when the truck hit the bridge around 3:00 p.m. the whole building shook and it felt like an earthquake or explosion.

First responders say a Waste Away Truck was delivering a dumpster to downtown Huntsville and traveling south on Gallatin Street. The truck never lowered the hydraulic beams that allow the dumpster to slide off the truck which made the vehicle too tall for the bridge clearance. Two beams on the truck were bent and the cab was momentarily lifted off the ground.

A Huntsville Hospital spokesperson said Robbins and Morton, the construction company building the new patient tower addition nearby on Sivley Road, was not involved in the accident but is assisting with the cleanup.

The spokesperson also said they are assessing the damage and haven't determined if there is any structural damage that could close the bridge.

They also said a hospital employee who was walking on the bridge was taken to the Emergency Department with minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.