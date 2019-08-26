High school football players make major plays during week zero

High school football is officially back after week zero and what a first week it was, full of big plays, crazy catches, and terrific touchdowns.

Here’s a look at our Top Plays of the Week.

Starting with play number five, Brooks started things off early Friday night. The first drive of the game Carson Daniel threw a pass out to the corner for Logan Turbyfill. He caught it and put the first touchdown on the board for the Brooks Lions. Brooks won 69-38.

Play number four goes to Boaz vs. Arab. Just before half time, Easton Hardin fired the ball downfield. Kadin Bennefield made an incredible catch and gained 40 yards on the play.

Play number three goes to Austin. Quincy Crittendon found an open spot and Jevon Jackson made a one-handed grab and dove all the way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Play number two goes back to Boaz vs Arab, but this time with a highlight from the Knights. Charles Reynolds threw it out to Colby King all the way in the endzone and made the catch for his first touchdown of the season.

Our top play came out of week zero with Decatur vs. Huntsville on Thursday. Carlos Corbin had a big night with him running 22 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns.