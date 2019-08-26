Erroll Thompson named captain at Mississippi State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STARKVILLE, Miss. - The Mississippi State football team announced their captains for the upcoming season and one of them is from the 256.

Former Florence Falcon Erroll Thompson has been selected to lead the Bulldogs this year; the junior linebacker is one of five captains selected by the Bulldogs squad for the upcoming season.

Thompson was also one of the three student athletes selected to join head coach Joe Moorhead at SEC media days over the summer and was also named to the preseason All-SEC team.