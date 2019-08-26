× Caramel, cookies and ice cream, oh my! Blue Bell releases new flavor

A little sweet, a little salty describes the newest ice cream flavor released by Blue Bell.

Salted Caramel Cookie was just launched by the creamery and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and your salty cravings. This newest concoction is described as a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty. What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

Salted Caramel Cookie is available for a limited time in the half-gallon and pint sizes.

Happy Tracks is also available in stores now. This sweet treat is a creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.

For more information and a complete flavor list, visit www.bluebell.com.