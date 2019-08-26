Authorities remind domestic violence resources are available after fatal shooting in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A domestic shooting ended with the father dead, a child injured, and a juvenile behind bars. Deputies say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a domestic dispute at the house on Barberry Lane in Toney Saturday afternoon.

16-year-old Jeffrey Dale Wanca is charged with the murder of his father, 43-year-old Chad Wanca, and attempted murder of his 12-year-old brother, who remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

Wanca is charged as an adult and is in the Madison County Jail on a combined $200,000 bond. Jeffrey Wanca is set for a felon examination in court on September 4.

Deputies say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls concerning the home and when they arrived, they found the 16-year-old outside. They say he walked toward them with his hands raised. He was later arrested after questioning.

Family members and several neighbors say there was dysfunction in the home, but not necessarily more than most families go through. Madison County Deputies are trained to respond to domestic incidences by always expecting the worst.

“We realize and we recognize that domestic violence and involuntary mental health commitments are the most dangerous situations that you go to," says Madison County Sheriff Office Spokesperson Lt. Donny Shaw.

Many people are saying Chad Wanca was doing his best as a single father raising two boys. His Mother Linda McNamara says she still loves her grandson who is currently in jail and wants to help him, despite the circumstances.

"Chad was a good father. He loved his sons so much. He will be terribly missed by his family and his friends. Please pray for my grandsons, as they need all prayers and support they can get," says Linda McNamara, Chad Wanca's mother.

Others are speculating on the details of what led to the shooting. Officials say everything will eventually come to light.

“More details of that will come out in the preliminary hearings and we’ll have a better understanding of how we wound up with a father who was shot and now is dead and a 12-year-old who is in critical condition.”

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner released a statement about this shooting Monday afternoon.

“This is a tragic event for the family and the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wanca family and, especially Hunter. Domestic violence is something that can affect any family regardless of income or race. If anyone knows someone who is suffering as a victim of domestic violence, we ask them to please contact law enforcement. See something, say something," says Sheriff Kevin Turner.

“If there is something going on that is apparent you can reach out to either us through the phone or you can reach out to our website anonymously through the email system or again if you’re a student at one of our schools you can talk to your teacher or counselor or school resource officer," says Lt. Shaw.

Community members are rallying together to pray for all involved, especially the 12-year-old shooting victim.

"It's a tragic incident for that family, for that community and for Madison County as a whole. We have a student that is not going to be going to Madison County schools. We have another one that is injured and will be some time before they go back to school," says Lt. Donny Shaw.

Because the juveniles involved were in the Madison County Schools system, a spokesperson issued a statement to WHNT News 19.

"Additional counselors are in our schools today in Madison County. We provide extra counseling any time there is an event that can be difficult for our young people. Students have been informed there is a qualified professional to talk to should they feel that is necessary," said Tim Hall.

Advocates at the National Domestic Violence Hotline are available 24-hours a day, 365 days a year to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship just call 1 (800) 799-7233.