Attalla woman arrested driving stolen Jeep

Posted 11:37 am, August 26, 2019, by

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County deputies arrested a woman Sunday after they discovered she was driving a Jeep that was stolen.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Amanda Lee Sears, 30, of Attalla, after spotting the Jeep outside Boaz and discovering it had a switched license plate. The Jeep had been reported stolen from a home in Albertville the week before.

After taking Sears into custody, deputies said they found scales and used syringes in the Jeep.

Sears was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.