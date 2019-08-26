Attalla woman arrested driving stolen Jeep
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County deputies arrested a woman Sunday after they discovered she was driving a Jeep that was stolen.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Amanda Lee Sears, 30, of Attalla, after spotting the Jeep outside Boaz and discovering it had a switched license plate. The Jeep had been reported stolen from a home in Albertville the week before.
After taking Sears into custody, deputies said they found scales and used syringes in the Jeep.
Sears was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $6,000 bond.
