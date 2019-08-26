Athletes swim, bike, and run to benefit Huntsville nonprofits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sunday, hundreds of people turned out to compete in the 26th annual Rocketman Triathlon.

It's an Olympic distance race. Athletes swam one mile, biked 25 miles and then topped it off by running a 10K.

The event is about more than just racing to win, it's about what the athletes are racing for.

It's hosted by Team Rocket Tri-Club - a Huntsville volunteer-based organization that hosts several races every year to raise money for local charities.

Last year the group raised $50,000.

Co-race director Eric Broyles said the race is "rewarding."

"We get to do what we love, which is be part of the triathlon group as well as try to reach out to various organizations and individuals who donate so much of their money, their time, and their talents to our race in particular. It's an enriching and rewarding experience for us to be able to have."

Proceeds from the triathlon benefited the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and the Village of Promise.