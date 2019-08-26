Alabama ranked 34th hardest-working state

Two Colbert County Schools delayed Monday, August 26

ALABAMA – Alabama residents aren’t the hardest working in the country.

In fact, by some measures, they love kicking back.

According to a study from WalletHub, the state ranked around average when it came to workweek hours, employment rate, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, and the share of engaged workers.

However, Alabama had the fifth-highest idle youth rate, fifth-lowest annual volunteer hours per resident, and fourth-highest average leisure time per day.

Both of these ratings led WalletHub to rank the state the 34th hardest-working.

North Dakota was ranked the hardest-working state, with Alaska and South Dakota rounding out the top three.

The most leisurely states were West Virginia, Rhode Island, and New Mexico.

