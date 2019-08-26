× Alabama hunters can buy collectible hunting licenses this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Hunters in Alabama now have the option for a license they may want to keep after the season is over.

In addition to paper copies and digital versions of hunting and fishing licenses, Alabama’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is selling hard cards starting today.

For an extra $5, hunters can choose from eight different cards. A total of 32 license privileges are eligible for purchase, including annual hunting and fishing licenses for both residents and non-residents, waterfowl stamps and bait privelege. Trip licenses are not available on hard cards.

Officials said other states that have the cards, like Florida, have seen the licenses become collectibles.

“Whatever outdoors activity people prefer, we have a card for that variety of hunting, fishing or outdoor activity,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a news release.

State officials said the easiest way to buy a hard card is by clicking the option when buying online. Buyers can choose one or all eight of the cards at $5 each. Cards will be mailed within 10 days of purchase.

Anyone who has already bought a license and wants a hard card can go online and buy them via the “Replacement/Additional Hard Card” option.

Hunters also can buy the hard cards at retail locations.

More information about license requirements can be found on Outdoor Alabama’s website.