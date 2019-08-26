Alabama football releases depth chart ahead of Duke matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The last time the Alabama Crimson Tide took the field it didn't end the way they would've liked; now their revenge tour kicks off this weekend against the Duke Blue Devils.

Alabama is hard at work gearing up for their first opponent, but some would argue they don't really have to; the Tide is favored to win by 34.5 points, but we all know Nick Saban doesn't really care about that. Saban says this Duke team is solid and his team needs to be ready to play.

"I can sit and speculate 100 different ways on where our team is, but you never know where your team is in all these areas until you actually go out and play," Saban said. "There's lots of challenges that they present as a team that's certainly why we're practicing and what we're working to try to get our players to be able to adjust and adapt to and this is an opportunity for us to establish an identity as a team."

Players on the Tide team say they're not thinking about tougher opponents or anything else; they're focusing on this game this week and beating a team that they say should put up a fight.

"We wanna focus on Duke and only Duke not really worry about the noise that's going on around the game or future games like I said one day at a time on game at a time," said junior linebacker Dylan Moses.

"They're not a bad team they're really well coached they disguise really well," said junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. "I think they're gonna do a pretty good job and hopefully we can do a pretty good job as well you know preparing for Duke."

The Tide kicks off against the Blue Devils on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.