Active in the Atlantic: two systems, no imminent U.S. threats

The National Hurricane Center is watching two ‘storms’ in the Atlantic right now. Neither poses an immediate threat to the United States mainland; however, Dorian could impact Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a Category One hurricane.

The National Weather Service in San Juan issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire territory on Monday night.

Neither of these storms will affect the Alabama or Florida Gulf Coast through Labor Day Weekend, and as of this writing (Monday, August 26th), we do not see any tropical storm/hurricane threats to the northern Gulf Coast in the next 5-7 days.

We are approaching the climatological peak of hurricane season, so an uptick in activity is expected this time of year.

