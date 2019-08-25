Lots Of Rain To Start The Week; Pleasant Weather On The Way

Starting off the week on a wet note: All the ingredients for a soggy start to this week are coming together.

A tropical airmass in the Gulf of Mexico is moving northeastward into the Tennessee Valley ahead of an upper level trough. The moisture is obviously important for rain, but that upper level feature is important too. Troughs help provide lift, so that will increase our rain chances too. And that rain won’t be entirely unwelcome. A lot of folks could use a good soaking.

A lot of north Alabama is still in a rainfall deficit for the past 30 days, so this rain will be beneficial for many.Not a “taste of fall”, but more pleasant weather later this week: By no stretch will we see “fall weather” as we head through the week, but you will notice some nicer weather starting Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front clears the area Wednesday morning. We won’t see a huge cooldown in the afternoons, but our highs should stay in the 80s through at least Thursday if not Friday too. Where you may really notice this front’s affects will be in the mornings. We expect temperatures in the mornings to start in the 60s as we head through the second half of the week.Tropics becoming more active:

Tropics becoming more active: I mentioned last week that the Atlantic basin had been unusually quiet so far this year, but that we would probably see some more activity before too long. Well, we’ve got a tropical storm now. Dorian is in the Atlantic approaching the Lesser Antilles and Hispaniola, and may flirt with hurricane status. It’s still way too early to know if Dorian will be an issue for the Continental U.S., but it could have an impact on Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory. Another system off the east coast of Florida is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the coming days as it moves northeast. At this point, that disturbance does not look to have a direct impact on the continental U.S.

Check out the forecast discussion for more on the next 7 days.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett

