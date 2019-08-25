Flash Flood Emergency in effect for the entire Shoals area; flood warning in effect through 7pm

A slow moving thunderstorm developed over the Florence-Muscle Shoals area Sunday afternoon, producing as much as 3 to 4 inches of rainfall over the course of a few hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the entire Shoals area based on reports from the local Emergency Management agencies. According to the NWS, “an extremely dangerous situation has developed across the Shoals late this afternoon!”

Road closures have been reported from the area, including:

Helton Drive just south of Cox Creek Pkwy

Darby Drive is also reported as impassable just north of Florence Blvd

Complete blockage of Rivermont Road in Florence due to a downed tree

Florence Fire responding to Veterans Drive and Blair Street for a vehicle stuck in water, occupant unable to get out.

Vehicle stuck in water at Ana Drive and Rosa Lane in Florence

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

355 PM CDT SUN AUG 25 2019

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR…

SOUTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA…

EAST CENTRAL COLBERT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA…

* UNTIL 700 PM CDT.

* AT 354 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS

PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN AROUND FLORENCE. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN

HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH LOCALLY HIGH AMOUNTS REPORTED. FLASH

FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

FLORENCE, MUSCLE SHOALS, SHEFFIELD, TUSCUMBIA, KILLEN, ST. FLORIAN,

UNDERWOOD-PETERSVILLE, NORTHWEST ALABAMA REGIONAL AIRPORT AND FORD

CITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING.

IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY.

RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE

PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.