Fines increasing for violating Alabama's Move Over law

ALABAMA – Fines are about to increase for violating Alabama’s “Move Over” law.

Our CBS affiliate WRBL reports the current fine is $25 for a first-time violation, but starting September 1, first-time violators will face a $100 fine.

The law requires drivers to move over when they encounter emergency vehicles and any other vehicle with flashing lights stopped on the roadside.

If drivers can’t move over, the law requires them to slow down to at least 15 miles per hour under the speed limit unless otherwise directed by law enforcement.

WRBL said ALDOT is spreading awareness about the changes to the law by displaying them on their messaging signs.