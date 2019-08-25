Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon says several issues are still on voters’ minds

It’ll be next year before the Alabama Legislature is in session again, but that doesn’t mean members of the legislature aren’t dealing with, and talking with their constituents about, issues. That’s doubly true for Speaker of the House, Mac McCutcheon.

He says voters all across the state are talking about multiple issues.

“I think it depends on what part of the state you’re in. South end of the state, they’re concerned about the bay bridge. There are other areas concerned about the constitutional amendment that’s going to be on the ballot about the elected state school board versus the appointed state school board. Some areas are concerned about the corrections, especially in those areas where they have some facilities in their area and it’s an economic engine for some of those areas; they’re concerned about what are we going to do with the corrections. It just depends on where you are.”

