13-year-old New York CEO gives back to his community

Buffalo, NY (WKBW) — 13-year-old, bow tie loving, CEO, Shelden Gibbs is spending his Saturday giving back to the community. Gibbs, CEO of Classic Knot, a company which handcrafts bow ties, is hosting his third annual Classic Knot Summer Jam Backpack Giveaway.

“I do it every year just the lighten the load off of the parents a little bit because I know it could be stressful when you have kids and multiple kids to get school supplies for,” Gibbs said.

The backpacks and supplies were paid for through Gibbs’ business, donors, and sponsors like Solid Foundation Prep.

Unlike many other backpack drives, this was a four-hour long event comprised of games, food, a basketball tournament and clowns.

“I’m from this community, I see the databases, I see the struggles and I just wanted to give back,” Gibbs said.