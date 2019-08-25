13-year-old New York CEO gives back to his community

Posted 11:21 am, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, August 25, 2019

Buffalo, NY (WKBW) — 13-year-old, bow tie loving, CEO, Shelden Gibbs is spending his Saturday giving back to the community. Gibbs, CEO of Classic Knot, a company which handcrafts bow ties, is hosting his third annual Classic Knot Summer Jam Backpack Giveaway.

“I do it every year just the lighten the load off of the parents a little bit because I know it could be stressful when you have kids and multiple kids to get school supplies for,” Gibbs said.

The backpacks and supplies were paid for through Gibbs’ business, donors, and sponsors like Solid Foundation Prep.

Unlike many other backpack drives, this was a four-hour long event comprised of games, food, a basketball tournament and clowns.

“I’m from this community, I see the databases, I see the struggles and I just wanted to give back,” Gibbs said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.