Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic, moving toward the Caribbean

A tropical depression formed Saturday morning and later became Tropical Storm Dorian Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic Basin. Dorian is the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to move west toward the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before impacting the Greater Antilles, including Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

Beyond the Caribbean, it is too soon to tell how Tropical Storm Dorian would impact the U.S. mainland, however we will continue to monitor forecast trends over the next several days.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Dorian Advisory Number 2 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019 500 PM AST Sat Aug 24 2019 ...DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO THE FOURTH TROPICAL STORM OF THE 2019 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON... SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...10.7N 49.1W ABOUT 725 MI...1165 KM ESE OF BARBADOS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 280 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1008 MB...29.77 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Dorian. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 49.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- None. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST. $$ Forecaster Stewart