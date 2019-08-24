Tap your toes for the sixth annual Alabama Women in Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Get ready to tap your toes and snap your fingers as Alabama women are highlighted in the sixth annual Women in Jazz Festival.

The festival honors women who have made their mark in the world of jazz music.

"The Alabama Bicentennial is thrilled to be a part of the 6th annual Alabama Women in Jazz Festival. What better way to celebrate our state than to honor Alabama's women who have made their mark in the world of jazz music!"

Kickoff - September 6

Valley Arts Entertainment is proud to present the sixth Annual Alabama Women in Jazz Festival Kickoff at UAH. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on September 6 in Roberts Hall (1510 Ben Graves Drive). There will be special appearances by Miss Alabama, Tiara Pennington, and Dr. Debbie Sue Esslinger, historical scholar and host of live performances. Guests will be able to meet, chat, and enjoy an array of refreshments. Proceeds from the ticket sales help support the Women in Jazz program.

Sixth Annual Women in Jazz Festival - September 7

In celebration of Alabama's 200th year of statehood, get ready for some toe stomping, live jazz, and blues music at the UAH west lawn (the SLAB) featuring an exclusive line up of some high-energy local, regional and national professional female musicians, plus food trucks and vendors. Check the website for lineup announcements.

A lineup of professional aspiring female musicians local and regional will take the stage on Saturday, September 7 starting at 3 p.m. for the sixth annual Alabama Women in Jazz Festival on the west lawn (the SLAB) near the Conference Training Center at 1410 Ben Graves Drive. Performers will be on stage until 7 p.m., so grab your lawn chairs before heading over to the campus!

Miss Tennessee Valley, Chandler Mordecai, will be making a special appearance.

UAH Students must register at the ticket link for their free tickets.

Proceeds from tickets support the operations and women musicians.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should email valleyartsent@gmail.com.

Parking is free and the event is wheelchair accessible.

General admission for the Jazz Festival will cost $15 and a ticket for both days costs $20.