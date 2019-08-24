One dead, one injured following domestic dispute in Madison County

TONEY, AL. – Madison County Sheriff’s office says an adult is dead and a child is in critical condition following a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Madison County deputies responded to the 200 block of Barberry Lane in Toney around 12:30 p.m. after they say three 911 calls were made regarding a domestic dispute.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a juvenile outside the home with his hands raised walking toward them, and deputies arrested him.

Deputies found two gunshot victims, an adult and another juvenile, inside the home. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance.

The adult died at the hospital. The juvenile victim was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Birmingham and is in critical condition.

The arrested juvenile was taken to the criminal investigations division. After interviews, the juvenile was arrested as an adult for murder and attempted murder and booked into the Madison County Metro Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released that the three people involved were family members. Identities have not been released.