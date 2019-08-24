Atlantic Basin Heating Up As We Approach Peak Of Hurricane Season

Activity in the tropics: We talked a bit last week about how unusually quiet the Atlantic basin had been so far this year, but that appears to be changing now. There are a couple of disturbances that are likely to become tropical depressions or tropical storms over the next few days.

Disturbance 1: The first disturbance we are watching is off the east coast of Florida, bringing some heavy downpours to the peninsula.

This disturbance has a very high chance of development into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days. While this disturbance looks to swing away from the east coast, it has brought some heavier rains to parts of Florida and the Bahamas.

Disturbance 2: The second disturbance we are watching is currently in open Atlantic waters, east of the Lesser Antilles.

This disturbance is forecast to drift west towards the Lesser Antilles in the coming days and development into a tropical depression or storm is likely. As of right now, it’s still way too early to say if this system will be an issue for the United States or not, so we’ll continue to monitor it as it moves westward. For now, it’s just something to keep a close eye on.

Check out the latest forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center here.

Tropical showers and storms in the Gulf: We’re also watching an area of showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico this morning, off the coast of Louisiana and Texas.

As of right now, we do not expect this system to develop, but it will bring additional moisture as it lifts northeast and interacts with an upper level disturbance. This will boost our rain chances as we head through the weekend and into the start of next week.

For more on our rain chances, check out the forecast discussion.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett