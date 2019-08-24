At least four people injured at golf course in Atlanta following lightning strikes

ATLANTA, GA. – At least four people are injured after they were hit by fallen debris following two lightning strikes at the third round of the PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

According to a statement from the PGA Tour, the third round was suspended at 4:17 p.m. ET due to inclement weather. Two lightning strikes hit a tree near the 15th green and the 16th tee at 4:45 p.m. ET.

WHOA!!!! This is a screen shot of the lightning strike at East Lake Golf Course. Dekalb County Fire Fighters say 4 people were hurt. Happened at the #FedExCup #11Alive pic.twitter.com/fvJas9XFOf — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) August 24, 2019

Those injured were seen by emergency medical professionals and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The third round will resume Sunday, August 25 at 8 a.m. ET.

The PGA Tour issued a statement saying “The safety of our fans, players, and partners is of the utmost importance. We will provide further updates as they become available.”