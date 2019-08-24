American Cornhole Organization introduces Tailgate Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Pretty much everyone has played cornhole somewhere at some point during their life, but many might not know that you can play the fun backyard game professionally.

The American Cornhole Organization introduced the inaugural Huntsville Tailgate Classic this year, and while local players got to join in on the fun they also got to play alongside other visiting players competing for a purse of $5,000.

Frank Geers with the ACO says he's thrilled cornhole has made it's way to Huntsville and he's looking forward to coming back.

"The thing that's so beautiful about cornhole is anybody can play it whether you're male or female, eight or 80, black or white anybody can play this game and a lot of people find it engaging not everybody loves cornhole, but a lot of the world loves cornhole," Geers said. "We hope this develops into a big tournament for years to come here in Huntsville; we had about 50 teams out here this weekend battling for $5,000 and it was an outstanding event."