Alabama GOP votes to oppose replacing elected state Board of Education

AUBURN, Ala. – According to our news partners at AL.com, the Alabama Republican Party‘s executive committee voted Saturday, August 24 to oppose a constitutional amendment that would replace the state Board of Education, which is elected by voters, with a commission appointed by the governor.

The committee, consisting of 461 members, passed a resolution to oppose Statewide Amendment 1 on the ballot for the March primary. The resolution passed 64% to 36% during Saturday’s GOP summer meeting in Auburn.

The Legislature approved the amendment to replace the state BOE earlier this year, which sent it to the ballot for voters.

Supporters of the amendment said because of Alabama’s low national rankings on test scores, the change was needed. Gov. Kay Ivey supported the legislation, which was sponsored by Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston.

But supporters of the resolution opposing the amendment said it was wrong to take the ability to choose BOE representatives from the voters.