Tropical Update: Watching the Southeast Coast Through Weekend

It’s late August and that means the potential for the Tropical Atlantic to get active in a hurry. The peak of hurricane season is around the corner and the next named system could be with us in the coming days. A strong disturbance is near the Bahamas and will likely strengthen through the weekend. Right now heavy rain falls there and will likely impact Florida through the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

While a large upper trough along the east coast will bring us unsettled weather, it will keep the system well east of the Tennessee Valley. This will be likely skirt the east coast and hopefully out to sea next week. Heavy rain and wind is still likely along with rip currents from Florida to the Carolinas. Most computer models try to bring the system into Florida then out into the Atlantic. Either way, an unsettled pattern is in the forecast for the Sunshine State this weekend. *This system likely not have an impact along our Gulf Coast!*

Here is another look at the list. Remember we just had Chantal across the northern Atlantic. How *Dorian* is the next name on the list.

WHNT News 19 Weather