Trial date set for woman charged with killing 5 people in New Market

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman charged with killing five people is set to go to trial next year.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office said Rhonda Carlson’s trial date is set for Oct. 19, 2020.

Carlson and her husband, Christopher Henderson, are charged with capital murder for the deaths of Henderson’s other wife, Kristin Henderson; her mother, Jean Smallwood; Henderson’s 8-year-old son, Clayton Chambers; and her 1-year-old nephew, Eli Sokolowski. Henderson also was pregnant at the time she was killed.

The victims were all shot or stabbed before the house they were in was set on fire, authorities said.

Christopher Henderson’s trial is scheduled to begin in June 2020.