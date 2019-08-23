× Support local singer-songwriters during Homemade Jams Showcase at The Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The second annual Homemade Jams singer-songwriter showcase, hosted by Jecky Bean, is almost here.

Jecky Bean is the musical duo of Sarah Mitchell and Meredith Johnson, founders of Homemade Jams.

The duo, along with eight hand-picked artists, invites the community to enjoy their locally grown tunes on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

This year’s event will be from 5:00pm-8:00pm The Camp at MidCity, located at 5909 University Drive in Huntsville.

It is free and family-friendly.