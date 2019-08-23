× One person dead in Madison County vehicle fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A person died in a vehicle fire on Old Big Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed the body of a man was found in the vehicle.

The body was badly burned and couldn’t be identified, Berryhill said. The body will be sent to the state forensics lab in Huntsville.

Madison County Fire advises that Old Big Cove Road was shut down from Green Mountain Road to Old Hwy 431.

Be sure to bookmark this story for updates.