Occasional storms likely this weekend, and some of them may be heavy!

Now that’s a sharp cut off!

Downpour on the right, dry as a bone on the left. Ever wonder why it’s so hard to tell you if/when it’ll rain at a specific place and time in summer? This is why!

Summer storms are like water pumps. They pull in water vapor from the air all around them, convert it to rain, and then dump it all in one spot.

One rain gauge in Muscle Shoals got 0.52″ of rain in 5 minutes, 0.83″ in 10 minutes, and 1.07″ add up in 15 minutes’ time Friday afternoon!

Friday’s storms are over, and while some got a lot of rain, many of us still ended up dry again. Expect lows in the lower 70s with a fair sky and some patchy fog. Saturday and Sunday bring more scattered storms, but we are far from a ‘guarantee’ of rain for any one given spot this weekend.

Both weekend days feature a chance of some scattered thunderstorms. It won’t rain everywhere equally, and it won’t rain all day long. The added clouds and occasional downpours keep temperatures lower: highs in the 80s in the afternoons.

Keep track of heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Next week starts stormy: The best chance of storms of the next week happens on Monday and Tuesday; that’s when a ‘trough’ (dip southward) in the jet stream passes over North Alabama and Tennessee. These features stir up storms ahead of them and often help drive cooler, drier air south behind them.

Don’t mistake that for ‘it’s getting cool next week!’ You’ll notice the change mostly at night as overnight lows drop into the mid-60s; daytime highs will stay in the 80s which is just a touch below average for this time of year.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

