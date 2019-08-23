North Alabama Medical Center patient celebrates 60th wedding anniversary in hospital

FLORENCE, Ala. – There is nothing stopping this couple from celebrating another year of marriage.

Last Wednesday Richard suffered a heart attack and was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center. He was rushed to the cardiac cath lab and had two stents put in.

Richard wanted to make sure that he and his wife would be able to celebrate their upcoming 60th wedding anniversary. After brainstorming and a little help from the medical staff, Richard planned a special surprise for his wife.

“I was trying to figure out what I was going to do. I knew if the widow maker heart attack didn’t get me, she would,” Richard joked.

Richard surprised his wife with flowers form the gift shop and a sign made by his nurses. The pair even had a cake to celebrate their special day.

The cardiac cath lab team also helped Richard and his wife celebrate their anniversary.