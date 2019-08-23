× Morgan County woman dies after fall from balcony in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman from Morgan County died Wednesday night after falling from a hotel balcony, authorities said.

Allie Cooper, 25, of Eva, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort on Miracle Strip Parkway.

Cooper fell from a fourth-floor balcony and landed on the concrete pool deck, authorities said.

Investigators say initial indications point to Cooper’s fall being an accident.