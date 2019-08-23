× Madison Police Department hiring new patrol officers

MADISON, Ala. — Looking for a new career? The Madison Police Department is hiring new patrol officers.

This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $38,190.

Some requirements for the job include:

Must be at least 21 years of age upon completion of basic training (approximately 3 months).

High School graduate or equivalent.

Satisfactory completion of all phases of the personnel selection process for Police Officers as established by the City of Madison.

Must be able to successfully complete probationary period as a Police Officer.

Possess the required education level or its equivalent in order to perform and comprehend the required knowledge, skills and abilities.

Possess or have the ability to successfully obtain the State mandated certification from the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Satisfaction of the requirements established by the City of Madison.

Ability to successfully complete job-related courses as required.

For more information and to learn how to apply, click here.