Madison Police Department hiring new patrol officers
MADISON, Ala. — Looking for a new career? The Madison Police Department is hiring new patrol officers.
This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $38,190.
Some requirements for the job include:
- Must be at least 21 years of age upon completion of basic training (approximately 3 months).
- High School graduate or equivalent.
- Satisfactory completion of all phases of the personnel selection process for Police Officers as established by the City of Madison.
- Must be able to successfully complete probationary period as a Police Officer.
- Possess the required education level or its equivalent in order to perform and comprehend the required knowledge, skills and abilities.
- Possess or have the ability to successfully obtain the State mandated certification from the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
- Satisfaction of the requirements established by the City of Madison.
- Ability to successfully complete job-related courses as required.
For more information and to learn how to apply, click here.