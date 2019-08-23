× Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Jail officials are investigating the death of an inmate Thursday.

The 47-year-old man is believed to have died of natural causes, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.

The man was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. as detention officers were making observation checks.

HEMSI was called and the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s body will be sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, officials said.

His identity was not released.