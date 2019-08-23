Four charged with trying to smuggle drugs, phones into Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Corrections officials said guards found packages containing drugs, phones and chargers at Bibb Correctional Facility earlier this week.

A large suitcase, a duffel bag and another package were found on the prison’s property early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The packages contained 230 grams of meth, 208 grams of marijuana, 15 cell phones and phone chargers.

Officers from the Brent Police Department stopped a car near the prison and took four suspects in the vehicle into custody.

Lauren Olivia Greer, 26, and Heather Carroll, 27, both of Talladega; John Washington Key, 43, of Birmingham, and Quentin Truss, 46, of Talladega, all were charged with drug trafficking, meth possession and promoting prison contraband. Key also was charged with obstruction of justice for giving police a false identity, authorities said.