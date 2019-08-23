Football Friday Game of the Week: James Clemens vs Grayson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - We're back for another season of high school football under the Friday night lights. Clean slates, new coaches, same mentality. To go out there and hit someone.

The James Clemens Jets lost some key players a season ago and they take the field against Grayson tonight.

We can expect a dog fight from the Jets. They lost quarterback Jamil Muhammad who accounted for 49 total touchdowns a season ago, defensive lineman Daevion Davis who signed with Vandy and a few other key players.

But this Grayson team doesn't care. Here's a little bit about the Georgia powerhouse. They've produced NFL talent such as Robert Nkemdiche and Wayne Gallman

They've won state championships in 2011 and 2016. So some of the guys from that 2016 squad are seniors now on this roster

The Rams finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 record

Madison City Stadium is a tough place to play coming in as the opposition. First of all the James Clemens student section is hyped up from start to finish and then you have to play against this team.

The Jets come into this game fresh off of their first region title in program history and Wade Waldrop's squad wants to do it again.

"Yeah, I think we are ready," said Coach Waldrop. "Unbelievable challenge. I mean this is the most talented football team that we will have ever lined up against at this high school. Lot of players over there man our guys are fired up because of the level of competition. It's going to be fast, it's going to be physical and we're going to get better tonight."