DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office searching for two vandals after gas tank fire

Posted 6:49 am, August 23, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities are searching for two vandals in DeKalb County.

A video from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office shows two individuals attempting to drill a hole in a truck's gas tank before the tank caught fire.

The Sheriff's Office said five vehicles and a building were burned in the incident, which occurred at Mike's Tire in Crossville around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators stated they believe one or both of the vandals might have burns. Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office tip line at (256) 304-0460.

