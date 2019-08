× Decatur Police arrest Point Mallard burglary suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a suspect wanted in a burglary in the Point Mallard Campgrounds.

Police said a resident reported the burglary around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at a neighbor’s house.

Officers found Joshua Edward Owens leaving the campground and arrested him.

Owens was taken to the Morgan County Jail and was held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

He was charged with third-degree burglary.