Colbert County crews searching river for missing man

Posted 10:55 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, August 23, 2019

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Search crews combed an area of the Tennessee River Friday morning looking for a missing man.

Teams were at Riverfront Park in Sheffield, looking for Robert Oneil Warren, 43, after his license was found on a dock in the park. Authorities said someone called 911 around 2:30 a.m. after watching a man walk into the water and not seeing him come back out.

Alabama Marine Police, the Colbert County Dive Team, Sheffield Fire Department and the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency were searching the area.

Sheffield police are asking anyone who knows where Warren is to contact them at 256-383-1771.

